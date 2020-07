Manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Ramos is away from the team to deal with a personal matter, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran backstop was expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's exhibition matchup with the Yankees, but he hasn't been at camp the past two days. It remains to be seen if the issue will impact Ramos' availability for Friday's season opener against the Braves. The team added Rene Rivera to the 40-man roster to bolster their catching depth, in the meantime.