Mets' Wilson Ramos: Clubs 12th homer

Ramos went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

The veteran catcher is finding a groove at the plate, hitting .289 (11-for-38) over his last 10 games with three homers and 14 RBI. On the season, Ramos is slashing .264/.335/.402 with 12 long balls and 58 RBI in 99 games.

