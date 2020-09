Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 4-3 loss to the Nationals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He opened the scoring on the day by taking former battery-mate Max Scherzer deep in the third inning. Ramos has had a disappointing season at the dish, slashing .237/.296/.388 through 44 games with five homers and 15 RBI.