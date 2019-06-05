Mets' Wilson Ramos: Clubs seventh homer

Ramos went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Giants.

Ramos' 394-foot homer during the sixth inning gave the Mets a short-lived 3-2 lead, and things eventually fell apart during the 10th inning. The veteran catcher had a slow start to the season but is hitting .310 with six home runs and 20 RBI since the start of May.

More News
Our Latest Stories