Mets' Wilson Ramos: Cracks third homer of 2019

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Friday night against the Tigers.

Ramos plated a run in the fourth inning on a single to right field, and he struck again in the eighth to cut New York's deficit to one with a solo shot to left. The 31-year-old backstop has delivered multi-hit performances in three of his last four contests, a trend he'll aim to continue over the weekend.