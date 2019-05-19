Mets' Wilson Ramos: Day off Sunday

Ramos is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Miami.

Ramos started the first two games of the series but will once again take a seat for the series finale. The 31-year-old is slashing .184/.244/.263 with one home run in his last 23 games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bate eighth in his absence.

