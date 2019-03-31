Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Ramos collected a single in Thursday's season opener but found significantly more success Saturday as the Mets rallied for five runs over the final two innings. The 31-year-old has illustrated no issues after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the dirt during an exhibition game last weekend.

