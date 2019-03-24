Ramos was removed from Sunday's spring game after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch in the dirt, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Ramos was 1-for-1 before exiting Sunday. The backstop's status will updated after he's further evaluated; this will be a situation to monitor with Opening Day less than a week away. Should Ramos be forced to miss Thursday's season-opener, Travis d'Arnaud or Tomas Nido would likely start behind the dish.