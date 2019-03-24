Ramos was removed from Sunday's spring game after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch in the dirt, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Ramos was 1-for-1 before exiting Sunday. The backstop's status will updated after he's further evaluated; this will be a situation to monitor with Opening Day less than a week away. Should Ramos be forced to miss Thursday's season-opener, Travis d'Arnaud or Tomas Nido would likely start behind the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...