Mets' Wilson Ramos: Extends hitting streak to 10 games
Ramos went 4-for-6 with an RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
The veteran catcher is shouldering a heavy workload with the Mets trying to stay in the playoff hunt, starting nine straight games and 23 of the last 25, but it hasn't slowed down his bat at all. Ramos has a 10-game hitting streak going and is slashing a massive .439/.477/.707 over that stretch with three homers and 11 RBI. The 32-year-old will need a breather at some point, but as long as he's raking, it'll be that much harder for manager Mickey Callaway to take Ramos out of the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...