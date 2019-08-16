Mets' Wilson Ramos: Extends hitting streak to 10

Ramos went 4-for-6 with an RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The veteran catcher is shouldering a heavy workload with the Mets trying to stay in the playoff hunt, starting nine straight games and 23 of the last 25, but it hasn't slowed down his bat at all. Ramos has a 10-game hitting streak going and is slashing a massive .439/.477/.707 over that stretch with three homers and 11 RBI. The 32-year-old will need a breather at some point, but as long as he's raking, it'll be that much harder for manager Mickey Callaway to take Ramos out of the lineup.

