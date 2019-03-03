Ramos went 3-for-3 with a grand slam off top prospect Forrest Whitley in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

It was his first homer of the spring, but the Buffalo has gotten off to a flying start in his first action for the Mets, going 6-for-10 through four games. Ramos is locked in as the starting catcher, and if he can stay healthy he should provide a big boost to the New York lineup after slashing .306/.358/.487 in 111 games between the Rays and Phillies in 2018.