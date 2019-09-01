Mets' Wilson Ramos: Four hits Saturday

Ramos went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Ramos closed out August with seven multi-hit efforts in his final eight starts to give him a monstrous .434/.462/.576 slash line on the month. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, starting behind the plate and occupying the cleanup spot, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.