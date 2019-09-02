Mets' Wilson Ramos: Getting day off

Ramos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Ramos will just be getting some maintenance after he went 1-for-4 a double while starting at catcher in Sunday night's 5-2 loss to the Phillies. Rene Rivera will check in behind the dish for Monday's afternoon contest.

