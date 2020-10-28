The Mets will decline Ramos' $10 million team option for 2021, making him a free agent, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

New York's decision to let Ramos hit the open market isn't overly surprising after he saw his OPS fall from .767 in 2019 to .684 in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. In addition to his decline as a hitter, Ramos remained a below-average pitch framer and continued to struggle in controlling the run game, as opposing base stealers were successful on 28 of their 34 attempts while he was behind the plate. Though Ramos is still a solid contributor offensively by catcher's standards, his defensive shortcomings may make the 33-year-old better suited for a timeshare at this stage of his career.