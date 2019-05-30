Mets' Wilson Ramos: Hits bench Thursday

Ramos is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

Ramos has started six of the last seven games for the Mets, going 8-for-23 with a trio of homers and a 4:4 BB:K during that stretch. Tomas Nido is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth in place of Ramos in this one.

