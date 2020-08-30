Ramos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored Saturday but it wasn't enough as the Yankees won 2-1.

The Mets weren't able to get anything going against J.A. Happ who threw 7.1 innings of shutout baseball. However, he was lifted for the right-handed Adam Ottavino who served up a hanging slider that Ramos took yard to make it 1-1 in the eighth. It was Ramos' second home run of the 2020 campaign but the veteran backstop has struggled at the plate all year long as he has the same amount of strikeouts (19) that he does hits (19) this season.