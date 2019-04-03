Mets' Wilson Ramos: Hot start continues
Ramos went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
The catcher is thriving so far with the Mets, going 8-for-18 with four RBI and five runs in five games, although only one of those hits (a double) has gone for extra bases. The power will come -- Ramos has averaged 15 homers over the last six seasons -- and provided he can stay healthy in 2019, he should be one of the most productive fantasy options available behind the plate.
