Ramos went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The catcher is thriving so far with the Mets, going 8-for-18 with four RBI and five runs in five games, although only one of those hits (a double) has gone for extra bases. The power will come -- Ramos has averaged 15 homers over the last six seasons -- and provided he can stay healthy in 2019, he should be one of the most productive fantasy options available behind the plate.