Ramos agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

As one of the more offensive-minded catchers in the league, Ramos was sought after by many teams in free agency. The Mets wound up winning the battle to get him, providing the team with a clear upgrade from Kevin Plawecki and Travis d'Arnaud behind the dish. Playing half his games at pitcher-friendly Citi Field certainly doesn't give Ramos a huge boost in value, but hitting .300 two of the past three seasons and at least 15 home runs in three of the past four years keeps him among the better fantasy catching options.