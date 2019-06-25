Mets' Wilson Ramos: Launches ninth homer

Ramos went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Phillies.

After snapping a 12-game power drought Saturday, Ramos has gone yard in consecutive starts to give him nine homers on the year. The veteran catcher's .279/.356/.432 slash line is a little behind last season's pace, but it still puts him among the most valuable fantasy backstops in the league.