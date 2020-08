Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.

After singling home Pete Alonso in the third inning, Ramos connected on a two-run shot off Chris Rusin in the fifth to cap the scoring for the Mets. The homer, and the RBI, were his first of the season, and the veteran catcher is hitting .219 (7-for-32) through nine games.