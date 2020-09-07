Ramos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

After starting behind the plate and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and four strikeouts in Sunday's 14-1 win, Ramos will get the day off as the Mets close out their series against Philadelphia with an afternoon game. Ramos has now alternated starts at catcher with Robinson Chirinos in the six games since the latter's acquisition prior to last week's trade deadline, and manager Luis Rojas indicated Monday that he's reluctant to define one of the two backstops as the team's preferred starter at this point, according to David Lennon of Newsday. With a .226/.291/.340 slash line to go with three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs on the season, Ramos has already been a disappointment for those that drafted him as their top catcher in fantasy leagues, and the prospect of splitting playing time with Chirinos will only further ding his rest-of-season outlook.