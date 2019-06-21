Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not in Friday's lineup
Ramos is not starting Friday against the Cubs.
Ramos owns an excellent .333/.413/.556 slash line over his last 25 games. He'll hit the bench Friday, with Tomas Nido starting in his place.
