Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not in lineup for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Ramos isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Ramos will take a breather for the second game of Friday's twin bill after going hitless with two strikeouts in three at-bats during Game 1. Ali Sanchez will start at catcher.
