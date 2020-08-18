site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-wilson-ramos-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Ramos smacked a double in Monday's series opener in Miami, but he'll take a seat for the second time in the past four games. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.