site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-wilson-ramos-not-starting-saturday-758622 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos is not starting Saturday against Atlanta.
Ramos is hitting just .220/286/.354 this season, not a particularly impressive performance from a bat-first backstop. Robinson Chirinos takes over behind the plate in this one.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read