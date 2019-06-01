Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Saturday

Ramos is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Arizona, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramos will take a seat for the second time in the last three games after going 2-for-5 with one run in Friday's series opener. Tomas Nido will serve as the catcher for Jacob deGrom for the third start in a row.

