Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos isn't in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Ramos was productive in the first game of Sunday's twin bill as he reached base three times, but he won't start in back-to-back contests. Ali Sanchez will start behind the dish.
