Mets' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles.
Ramos will take a seat once again as he now has more competition behind the plate with Robinson Chirinos in the fold. Ali Sanchez will start at catcher Tuesday.
