Mets' Wilson Ramos: On bench Friday

Ramos is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramos extended his hit streak to 22 games after going 2-for-4 Thursday and has a 1.038 OPS in that stretch, but he'll take a maintenance day in the series opener. Rene Rivera will start behind the plate and bat eighth in his place.

