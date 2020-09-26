site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Wilson Ramos: On bench Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Ramos is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer during the matinee but won't be starting both ends of the doubleheader. Robinson Chirinos takes over behind the plate for the Mets in the nightcap.
