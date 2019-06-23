Mets' Wilson Ramos: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Ramos went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Saturday's win, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for the second time in the series. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and bat seventh in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories