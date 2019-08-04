Mets' Wilson Ramos: Posts four hits, six RBI

Ramos went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, and six RBI in a 7-5 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

His four hits and six RBI were both season highs, and in fact, Ramos had more RBI on Saturday than he did during the entire month of July. Ramos has started August on the right foot (6-for-12) after batting just .203 in July. He is hitting .264 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI and 38 runs in 318 at-bats this season.