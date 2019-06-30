Mets' Wilson Ramos: Receives breather Sunday

Ramos is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramos went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Saturday and will return to the bench for the second time in the last three games Sunday. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh for the Mets.

