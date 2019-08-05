Mets' Wilson Ramos: Resting for front end of twin bill

Ramos is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Backup Tomas Nido will get the nod behind the dish in the opening contest, but Ramos should be called on to handle the catching duties in the nightcap. Ramos is coming off a huge weekend in Pittsburgh, where he started in two of the three contests and went 4-for-9 with a home run, double and seven RBI.