Ramos (hand) is back in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramos was hit in the hand while blocking a pitch in the dirt Sunday and left the game, but X-rays revealed no fracture and manager Mickey Callaway downplayed the issue. It appears that Callaway's optimism was accurate, as Ramos won't even miss a single game.

