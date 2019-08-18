Mets' Wilson Ramos: Serving as DH on Sunday

Ramos will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Since he caught the previous night, Ramos won't be asked to play defense due to the quick turnaround for Sunday's series finale. Tomas Nido will handle the catching duties as part of a battery with pitcher Zack Wheeler.

