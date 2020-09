Ramos went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four runs, four RBI and one walk in Friday's win against the Blue Jays.

Ramos has split time with Robinson Chirinos at catcher recently, but he was a key part of Friday's offensive showing. He kicked off the scoring with a three-run blast in the third inning before recording a pair of doubles later in the game. The 33-year-old is slashing .237/.302/.386 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI this year.