Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sits after big game

Ramos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Ramos went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and six RBI in Saturday's victory but will head to the bench for the series finale. Tomas Nido will serve as the catcher for starter Noah Syndergaard, per usual.

