Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sits again Sunday

Ramos is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Braves, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramos will take a seat for the second time this series while carrying an 18-game hit streak in which he has a 1.010 OPS. Rene Rivers will serve as the backstop for lefty Steven Matz in his place.

