Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting for first game of twin bill

Ramos is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

No. 2 backstop Tomas Nido will work in a battery with Zack Wheeler in the afternoon game, while Ramos presumably re-enters the lineup in the nightcap as the catcher for Jason Vargas. After a slow start his Mets career, Ramos has enjoyed a three-week hot streak at the plate, compiling a 1.182 OPS since May 21.

