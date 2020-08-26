site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-wilson-ramos-sitting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Ramos started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 1-for-2 with a walk in the 4-0 loss. Ali Sanchez will bat ninth and catch for Seth Lugo in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read