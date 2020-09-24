site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-wilson-ramos-sitting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.
Ramos is hitting .244 with two home runs in 45 at-bats this month. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read