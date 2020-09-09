site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting Wednesday
Ramos isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles.
Ramos will continue splitting time behind the plate Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos starting at catcher. The two have alternated starts over the past seven games.
