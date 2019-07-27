Mets' Wilson Ramos: Slugs 10th homer

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Pirates.

The veteran backstop hadn't gone yard since June 24, and he's had a sluggish July overall, hitting .222 (12-for-54) with four RBI in 16 games. Ramos remains the Mets' primary catcher, but Tomas Nido could cut into his playing time if the club decides to focus on the future down the stretch.

