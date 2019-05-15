Mets' Wilson Ramos: Smacks grand slam

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a walk Tuesday against the Nationals.

Ramos took Jeremy Hellickson deep with the bases juiced in the first inning to record his second home run of the season. After starting the season strong, he's taken a turn for the worst of late, recording just 10 hits (three for extra bases) in 56 at-bats since April 22.

