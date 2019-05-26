Mets' Wilson Ramos: Smashes pair of homers

Ramos went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk during a 5-4 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

The veteran catcher has been heating up, but he's hit especially well in the weekend series, going 5-for-8 with three home runs against the Tigers. Ramos is also 9-for-15 (.600) in his last five games. With this hot streak, he's raised his season average to .270. He also has five home runs, 31 RBI and 24 runs in 148 at-bats this season.