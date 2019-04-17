Mets' Wilson Ramos: Socks first homer
Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies.
The catcher has enjoyed a strong start at the plate, hitting .321 (17-for-53) through 16 games with 12 RBI, but Tuesday's homer was his first -- and only his second extra-base hit. Power production typically isn't a problem for Ramos, so don't be surprised if more long balls to follow quickly now that he's broken through.
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
