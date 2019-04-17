Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies.

The catcher has enjoyed a strong start at the plate, hitting .321 (17-for-53) through 16 games with 12 RBI, but Tuesday's homer was his first -- and only his second extra-base hit. Power production typically isn't a problem for Ramos, so don't be surprised if more long balls to follow quickly now that he's broken through.

