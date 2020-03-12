Play

Mets' Wilson Ramos: Still looking for timing at plate

Ramos went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The veteran catcher has yet to find his timing at the plate this spring, and Ramos is slashing .194/.219/.355 through 32 plate appearances with one home run. He's slugged double-digit homers in seven straight seasons and hit .288 or better in three of the last four campaigns, however, so a couple slow weeks in Florida should be of little concern.

