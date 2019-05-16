Mets' Wilson Ramos: Takes seat in series finale

Ramos is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Ramos will sit in favor of backup Tomas Nido after starting the first two games of the series behind the dish. Though he only recorded one hit in his two starts in Washington, Ramos made it count. He connected on a grand slam -- his second home run of the season -- to spearhead the Mets' 6-2 win Tuesday night.

