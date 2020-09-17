site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-wilson-ramos-takes-seat-thursday-758170 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies.
Ramos went 0-for-5 with a strikeout over the last two games, and he'll get a breather Thursday. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read